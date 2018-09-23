Niners fear Jimmy Garoppolo suffered ACL injury

Although defenses have confused Garoppolo at times in the early going, his loss can't be overstated. Before he took the reins in a furious December flourish, the wayward 49ers were 1-10 under C.J. Beathard and Brian Hoyer. As optimistic as Shanahan may be about Beathard's prospects as a high-end NFL backup, this turn of events has the potential to sabotage the season for an outfit sporting a 1-2 record in a loaded NFC.