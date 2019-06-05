Niners extend veteran tackle Joe Staley through 2021

The San Francisco 49ers left tackle inked a two-year extension with the franchise that drafted him in the first round in 2007, the club announced Wednesday. Staley, who was entering the final year of his last deal, is now signed through 2021.
Staley is now on the books for $36.75 million over 3 years, which amounts to $28 million in new money, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. He'll make $13.5M in 2019 if he plays 16 games. His base for 2020 is $10.55 million with $4.5 million guaranteed and $700 thousand in bonuses. In 2021, he'll earn $11.3 million in base salary with another $700 thousand in bonuses.
"It was a big deal for me," Staley told NFL Network's MJ Acosta at the team's State of the Franchise event on Wednesday night. "It was something I was very proud of. The opportunity to finish my career in one spot was one of my goals. Honestly, when I came in, it was to play for this one franchise and make a career out of this."
This is the second such extension Staley has signed with San Francisco in the last five years; the 34-year-old tackle inked a similar contract ahead of the 2014 season.
Staley was set to $8.075 million in base salary in 2019, ranking 14th among all left tackles in total cash owed.
His extension solidifies the left side of San Francisco's offensive line for the next three years and returns one of the most consistent members of its organization. Staley, a six-time Pro Bowler, has missed four regular-season starts over the last eight seasons.
"When I signed the deal and agreed to terms, I saw Kyle [Shanahan] and John [Lynch] right after and I broke down, I started crying. I don't get emotional like that," Staley added. "I don't look back on my career ever and think of like things and whatever -- it's not something I've really done -- but this is something that I take pride in, to have the opportunity to play for one franchise for my entire career."