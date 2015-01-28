Niners expected to hire Geep Chryst as O-coordinator

New San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Tomsula does not have an offensive background, so we've been very curious to see who he taps as offensive coordinator. On Wednesday, we found out.
NFL Media's Albert Breer reports that Geep Chryst is expected to take over the job, according to one Niners source and one apprised of the process. Chryst, like Tomsula, is taking a big jump from position coach. Chryst has been the team's quarterbacks coach for the last four years.
It has taken Tomsula a while to name his coordinator, which leads to the feeling that Chryst was not the team's first choice. Former Cleveland Browns head coach Rob Chudzinski wound up staying in Indianapolis after receiving interest from the 49ers. Lane Kiffin was also reportedly a candidate. The 49ers are hiring Eric Mangini as their defensive coordinator.
Chryst had a long history with Jim Harbaugh, and was involved in play-calling for the 49ers' red-zone attack, including Vernon Davis' famous game-winner over the Saints in 2012.
On one hand, the 49ers' choice of Chryst should be encouraging for fans. The team has changed coaching staffs without losing continuity. Then again, doesn't it feel like Colin Kaepernick needs another voice in his ear? His lack of progress in 2014 was one of the biggest problems on the 49ers team.
Jim Tomsula's staff will have a lot of crossover with Harbaugh's staff, with Tomsula, Chryst, and Mangini replacing Harbaugh, Greg Roman and Vic Fangio. This entire upcoming season feels like a test of the 49ers' theory that their coaching leaders last season weren't truly that necessary.
