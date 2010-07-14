Niners DT Franklin will play under franchise tag in 2010

Published: Jul 14, 2010 at 12:27 PM

The San Francisco 49ers will not sign defensive tackle Aubrayo Franklin to a long-term deal by Thursday's deadline, according to a team official. Therefore, Franklin will play next season on a one-year, $7.003 million salary as a franchise-tagged player.

The 49ers hoped to lock up Franklin to a long-term contract before the deadline, and there has been dialogue between both sides. However, a 49ers official said there is "no chance" an extension could be completed before Thursday.

Depending on the future collective bargaining agreement, Franklin could be designated a franchise player again in coming seasons. Regardless, the 49ers aim to secure Franklin's services past 2010, but they won't be able to do that until after the season.

Franklin, a seven-year NFL veteran, has spent the past three seasons in San Francisco. He started his career on a four-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: Bucky's coach's corner & rookies standing out with Lance Zierlein

Bucky Brooks and special guest Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) ruled out; PJ Walker to start vs. 49ers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Josh Allen, Bills' D set records; C.J. Stroud finally throws first interception

Are Josh Allen and the Bills' defense both about to make history vs. the Giants? Will rookie star C.J. Stroud finally throw his first interception? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 6 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.