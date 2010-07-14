Niners DT Franklin will play under franchise tag in 2010

The San Francisco 49ers will not sign defensive tackle Aubrayo Franklin to a long-term deal by Thursday's deadline, according to a team official. Therefore, Franklin will play next season on a one-year, $7.003 million salary as a franchise-tagged player.
Depending on the future collective bargaining agreement, Franklin could be designated a franchise player again in coming seasons. Regardless, the 49ers aim to secure Franklin's services past 2010, but they won't be able to do that until after the season.
Franklin, a seven-year NFL veteran, has spent the past three seasons in San Francisco. He started his career on a four-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens.