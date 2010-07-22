Niners DL McDonald pleads not guilty to DUI

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Ray McDonald has pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence.
San Mateo County Assistant District Attorney Karen Guidotti said Thursday that McDonald's attorney entered the plea on the player's behalf on Monday.
Guidotti says a pretrial conference has been set for Sept. 28 and a jury trial for Oct. 18.
McDonald was arrested June 12 after a California Highway Patrol officer pulled him over in his black BMW on Interstate 280 for allegedly driving 94 mph. His blood-alcohol content was not released.
McDonald publicly apologized after he was booked into a Redwood City jail.
If convicted, the 25-year-old could face a maximum of six months in jail.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press