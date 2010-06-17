Niners DL McDonald arrested on suspicion of DUI

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- A veteran San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman says he regrets his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Ray McDonald publicly apologized on Monday after he was booked Saturday night in the San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City.
California Highway Patrol officer Art Montiel says an officer pulled over the 25-year-old in his black BMW on Interstate 280 at around 6 p.m. after observing McDonald speeding upwards of 94 miles per hour.
Montiel says McDonald was placed into custody after taking a sobriety test. He was released on his own recognizance.
McDonald is due in San Mateo County Superior Court on July 22.
The team said in a statement that McDonald told them about the incident, and that it is monitoring the case.
