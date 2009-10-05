Niners defense, L.T.'s struggles headline top fantasy storylines

Notes:Bears QB Jay Cutler scored three touchdowns in a win over the Lions and has moved into the top 10 at his position in fantasy points. Despite the fact that his weapons aren't on par with what he worked with in Denver, Cutler is still a very viable fantasy starter. ... Browns RB Jerome Harrison will be a popular name on the fantasy waiver wire this week. He posted five catches and 152 scrimmage yards in a loss to the Bengals and has earned a greater role in the offense even when Jamal Lewis returns from an injured hamstring. In fact, Lewis could wind up seeing more of a short-yardage and goal-line role going forward. ... Jaguars QB David Garrard looked like a superstar in a win over the Titans, throwing for 323 yards and three touchdowns. While he needs to be more consistent to be considered a weekly fantasy starter, Garrard has become a valuable matchup-based option. He's also made Mike Sims-Walker a popular name on the waiver wire. The second-year wideout had seven catches, 91 yards and two touchdowns and has passed teammate Torry Holt in terms of fantasy value. Sims-Walker was a preseason sleeper on NFL.com. ... Texans RB Steve Slaton had his first big fantasy game of the week, posting 89 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Raiders. Slaton fumbled earlier in the contest and lost a series and a half to Ryan Moats, but he returned to action and made an impact. ... Seahawks WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh had his best game of the season against the Colts, recording eight catches for 103 yards in the 34-17 loss. The veteran was targeted 11 times by Seneca Wallace. With a game against the Jaguars and their poor pass defense next on the schedule, Houshmandzadeh should remain active in all leagues. Wallace could be a nice bye-week sleeper as well. ... Broncos RB Correll Buckhalter injured his left ankle against the Cowboys and left the stadium on crutches. If the veteran misses any time, rookie Knowshon Moreno should see a greater role in the offense. He looked good in the win over Dallas and could be on the verge of making a greater fantasy impact. ... Saints K John Carney is tied for third in points at his position, but the return of K Garrett Hartley from suspension could mean the end of his tenure with the team. The Saints are on a bye in Week 5, but Hartley could become a hot name on the waiver wire if Carney is released.