Around the NFL

Niners DE Nick Bosa: Cowboys OTs Tyron Smith and La'el Collins are 'definitely beatable'

Published: Jan 14, 2022 at 08:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys boast the top pair of offensive tackles in the NFL with ﻿Tyron Smith﻿ and La'el Collins. Ahead of Sunday's bout with the Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers edge rusher ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ said he respected the duo but isn't fretting the task at hand.

"I think they're both very solid players," Bosa said Thursday, via the team's Twitter feed. "Obviously, Tyron's had a Hall of Fame career, I think. And him and (49ers) Trent (Williams) have been the best tackles in the league for a long time. But they're definitely beatable. There's tape on them getting beat, and we're trying to do the same. They've definitely been in and out of the lineup a lot this year and the past years, so, the game plan is to make them work." 

Smith remains one of the top left tackles in the NFL when healthy. The future Hall of Famer is dealing with knee and ankle injuries but is expected to play Sunday.

No tackle duo received a higher blocking ranking than Smith and Collins this season, per Pro Football Focus grades. Smith rated as the No. 2 tackle (behind the 49ers' Williams) and Collins the No. 8 OT, among players with at least 600 blocking snaps, per PFF.

However, Smith and Collins have missed a combined 11 games this season. And penalties have been an issue (as they have with seemingly the entire Dallas team), with Smith being flagged seven times and Collins eight.

Bosa, meanwhile, has been a menace, corralling career-highs with 15.5 sacks (fourth-most in NFL), 32 QB hits (third) and 21 tackles for loss (T-first). Bosa's dominance allows him some leeway to be cocky before facing any OT duo. Oh, and he did all this after returning from a torn ACL – somehow, that part always gets lost in the shuffle.

Bosa versus the Cowboys' OTs will be a key to Sunday's affair. If the edge rusher is constantly in ﻿Dak Prescott﻿'s face, it won't matter how many weapons the Cowboys have on the outside.

Related Content

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford not feeling pressure to earn first postseason win

Matthew Stafford has yet to win a playoff game in three chances, but the Rams QB isn't feeling the pressure entering Monday night's showdown versus the Cardinals to conclude Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Steelers RB Najee Harris (elbow) expected to practice Friday ahead of Chiefs game

Steelers RB Najee Harris missed two practices this week as he deals with an elbow injury, but coach Mike Tomlin said he expects the him to participate in Friday's session.
news

Joe Judge grateful for opportunity with Giants

In his first comments since being dismissed as head coach of the Giants, Joe Judge expressed gratitude for his two-year tenure in New York.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend injury report

Check out each team's injury report for Super Wild Card Weekend of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Houston Texans fire head coach David Culley after one season

The Texans fired head coach David Culley on Thursday after one season with the team. The 66-year-old got his first head coaching opportunity in Houston in 2021, but it lasted just one campaign in which the Texans finished 4-13.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on Carson Wentz: I'm not going to comment on who will be here next year

Chris Ballard spoke at length with reporters Thursday following Indianapolis' stunning, season-ending drubbing at the hands of the Jaguars. He was blunt in his assessment of the team and .
news

J.J. Watt 'very limited' in return to Cardinals practice, per HC Kliff Kingsbury

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that J.J. Watt was "very limited" in his return to practice ahead of Monday's wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Steelers designate WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) to return from injured reserve

The Steelers could be receiving some receiving reinforcements for the postseason. ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ was designated to return from injured reserve and returned to practice Thursday, the team announced.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 13

John Brown is back in the NFL just in time for a run to a ring. The WR signed with the Buccaneers this week. Plus, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Thursday.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo admits uncertain future on his mind ahead of 49ers' playoff game vs. Cowboys

The moment the 49ers traded a haul of draft picks to move up and select a quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo knew his long-term future was in doubt.
news

Joe Mixon says opponents aren't laughing at Bengals anymore: 'They know what's going on'

The Bengals are used to being laughed at and mocked in NFL circles. Heading into Sunday's wild-card showdown with the Raiders, running back ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ isn't hearing anyone laughing anymore.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW