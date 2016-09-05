Niners cut Bruce Miller after arrest on assault charges

The 49ers released fullback Bruce Miller hours after he was arrested on suspicion of assault charges in San Francisco on Monday.
According to the San Francisco Sheriff's Department, Miller is facing four charges: Felony assault with a deadly weapon, a battery charge and two charges of making criminal threats. His bond was set at $178,000.
"The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the media report regarding Bruce Miller. We are gathering the relevant facts of this matter and will continue to monitor the situation."