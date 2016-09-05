Around the NFL

Niners cut Bruce Miller after arrest on assault charges

Published: Sep 05, 2016 at 08:30 AM

The 49ers released fullback Bruce Miller hours after he was arrested on suspicion of assault charges in San Francisco on Monday.

According to the San Francisco Sheriff's Department, Miller is facing four charges: Felony assault with a deadly weapon, a battery charge and two charges of making criminal threats. His bond was set at $178,000.

The 49ers released a statement regarding the matter prior to Miller's release.

"The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the media report regarding Bruce Miller. We are gathering the relevant facts of this matter and will continue to monitor the situation."

Miller was arrested on spousal battery charges by Santa Clara police in March 2015.

Miller was entering his sixth season with the 49ers after starting in eight games last season. In addition to fullback, he also played tight end for the 49ers and was listed as the No. 3 tight end on the team's most recent depth chart.

