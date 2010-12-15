Niners, Chargers in desperate need of a win

Published: Dec 15, 2010 at 06:09 AM

The storyline
So, the Thursday night game isn't the battle of divisional-favorites we expected at the start of the season, but for all of their faults, both teams are still in the hunt.

Why you should watch
Brian Westbrook came up huge in his last primetime game. Philip Rivers might creep back into MVP consideration. Could Alex Smith really rally the 49ers in the final month? I'd tend to think the loser is done for good, but seeing as how it's an out-of-conference game, that probably won't be the case.

Did you know?
Smith is 2-0 as a starter on Thursday night. ... San Francisco's Vernon Davis has a TD catch in six of his past seven games against AFC opponents. ... The Chargers are 23-8 at home under Norv Turner. ... San Diego's Antonio Gates leads all tight ends with 10 TDs this season.

