Niners and Cardinals battle in season-opener

Last meeting
Arizona QB Kurt Warner threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns and the Cardinals got a goal-line stand as time expired to defeat the visiting 49ers, 29-24, in Week 10 of last season.
Keep your eye on ...
The next chapter in Larry Fitzgerald's career: Fitzgerald is coming off perhaps the greatest postseason by a wide receiver in NFL history. He had 30 catches for 546 yards and seven touchdowns in four playoff games, and even caught a TD in the Pro Bowl. Is it possible for him to maintain that production throughout a full season? He begins that quest Sunday.
Arizona's coaching staff: The Cardinals lost their offensive coordinator, Todd Haley, to the Chiefs in the offseason and fired defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast. Given those changes at coordinator, it could take a while for the team to jell and that was evident as the Cardinals went 0-4 in the preseason.
Niners QB Shaun Hill's adjustment to being a full-time starter: For the first time in his seven-year career, Hill enters the season as a starter. If he wants to hold onto that job, he needs to produce. His first chance to do so comes against the Cardinals in Week 1.
Did you know?
San Francisco WR Isaac Bruce ranks second in career receiving yards (14,934) all-time. ... 49ers TE Vernon Davis has caught a touchdown in three straight games against the Cardinals. ... Cardinals QB Kurt Warner has won nine of his 10 career starts against the Niners.