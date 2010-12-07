Niners aim to re-enter NFC West race with win

Published: Dec 07, 2010 at 12:32 PM

The storyline
As much as it would seem the 49ers should be cooked, they're still in the hunt in this miserable division. As are the Seahawks, who have been blown out frequently lately.

Why you should watch
Brian Westbrook's return is the latest comeback story in this the year of the comeback. Matt Hasselbeck's distinguished career with Seattle could be winding down; catch him while you can.

Did you know?
Hasselbeck has won 10 of his past 13 starts against the 49ers. ... Seattle's Earl Thomas leads all rookies with five interceptions. ... 49ers running back Brian Westbrook is one of only two active players with 6,000 rushing yards and 3,000 receiving yards. ... San Francisco's Vernon Davis leads all tight ends with 18 touchdowns since 2009.

