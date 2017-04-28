Niners add Iowa QB C.J. Beathard at No. 104 pick

The first drafted quarterback of the John Lynch-Kyle Shanahan era is now official.
The 49ers selected Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard with the 104th pick late Friday night. The grandson of Super Bowl winning general manager Bobby Beathard, C.J. threw for 2,809 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions during his junior year in 2015 and 1,929 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions his senior year.
Known for his cerebral approach to the game -- A scout told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel that "he'll end up being one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league" -- Beathard is the second-lowest quarterback taken by a Kyle Shanahan-coached team since 2012. The lowest? Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Beathard now joins a depth chart that contains entrenched starter Brian Hoyer and former USC standout Matt Barkley. In many spots Shanahan has been, the sage backup quarterback gig has been a sweet spot leading to years in the league.
This is not a predictable first QB for Shanahan, though that may be part of the plan. Both Lynch and Shanahan were given six-year deals, meaning that the passer of the future still might be out there somewhere. They have the time and draft capital to wait their turn.