Niners add former Titans receiver Jones

Published: Feb 28, 2009 at 07:50 AM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Receiver Brandon Jones has agreed to join the San Francisco 49ers, getting a five-year contract worth $16.5 million.

Jones spent his first four NFL seasons with Tennessee, where he caught 41 passes for 449 yards and a touchdown last season. He was hampered by significant injuries in two of his four seasons, including a groin injury that limited him to nine games in 2007.

The 49ers were intrigued by Jones' exceptional speed, which could provide an element lacking in San Francisco's struggling offense last season. Jones, whose new contract features $5.4 million in guaranteed money, quickly signed with the 49ers after arriving in town Friday night.

Isaac Bruce was San Francisco's leading receiver last season, but general manager Scot McCloughan has put Bruce's return to the club at "50-50." Bruce is considering retirement after the 49ers fired offensive coordinator Mike Martz and replaced him with Jimmy Raye, who plans to implement coach Mike Singletary's desire for a run-based offense.

San Francisco apparently hasn't pursued free agent Bryant Johnson, who was second to Bruce with 45 receptions for 546 yards last season, his first with the 49ers. Young receivers Josh Morgan, Jason Hill and Dominique Zeigler will return for the 49ers next season, along with veteran Arnaz Battle.

