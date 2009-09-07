Niners add ex-Jaguars starting OT Pashos

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers have signed right tackle Tony Pashos to a one-year contract, adding a veteran offensive lineman a week before their opener at Arizona.

Tony Pashos, OT
San Francisco 49ers

Age: 29

Height: 6-6 Weight: 326

College: Illinois

Experience: 7th season

San Francisco cut linebacker Diyral Briggs to clear roster room for Pashos, who was waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

Pashos started 31 games the last two years, but he struggled last season and the Jaguars drafted offensive tackles Eugene Monroe and Eben Britton with their top two picks.

Pashos moved to guard in Thursday night's preseason finale and played well, but Jacksonville asked him to play for less money and he refused, according to his agent.

Originally a fifth-round pick by Baltimore in 2003, the 29-year-old Pashos has started 49 of the last 50 games over the past three seasons. That includes playoffs.

