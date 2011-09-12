Niners add ex-Boise State RB Johnson, who proposed on TV

Published: Sep 12, 2011 at 02:52 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers announced Monday that they have signed running back Ian Johnson to the practice squad.

It was Johnson who, in January 2007, helped Boise State stun 10th-ranked Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl and then proposed to his cheerleader girlfriend on national television.

The 49ers cleared roster room for Johnson by releasing running back Xavier Omon.

Johnson, originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2009, spent stints on the practice squads for both the Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions last season. He was with Detroit this year before his release Sept. 3.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Marcas Grant's 2021 NFL Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 3

Marcas Grant breaks down some fantasy sleepers you should consider starting in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Broncos DE Bradley Chubb (ankle) will undergo surgery

Having re-injured his ankle on Sunday against the Jaguars, Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb will undergo an arthroscopic procedure Wednesday on his ankle and hopes to return this season, he announced through the team on Tuesday. 
news

Eagles place DE Brandon Graham, OL Brandon Brooks on injured reserve 

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday they have placed defensive end Brandon Graham and guard Brandon Brooks on the reserve/injured list. 
news

Move The Sticks: Bruce Feldman on Urban Meyer, Sam Darnold, USC Coaching Candidates, College Football Deep Dive

Move The Sticks is back with an all-new episode.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW