Niners add ex-Boise State RB Johnson, who proposed on TV

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers announced Monday that they have signed running back Ian Johnson to the practice squad.
It was Johnson who, in January 2007, helped Boise State stun 10th-ranked Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl and then proposed to his cheerleader girlfriend on national television.
Johnson, originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2009, spent stints on the practice squads for both the Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions last season. He was with Detroit this year before his release Sept. 3.
