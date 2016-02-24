Niners 'absolutely' expect Colin Kaepernick on roster

It's safe to say that the 49ers want to see if coach Chip Kelly can salvage Kaepernick's 49ers life before ending a career that peaked with 35 points in the Super Bowl only four seasons ago. Kelly reportedly was hoping to coach Kaepernick wherever he landed this offseason, and Baalke's public confidence is a sign that the entire organization is on board with what he called a "perfect marriage" between Kaepernick and Kelly's system.