Nine-time Pro Bowl G Faneca strikes one-year, $2.5M deal with Cards

"We're excited to bring a player like Alan Faneca to our team," Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt said in a statement released by the team. "We're obviously familiar with him from our time together in Pittsburgh (Whisenhunt was a Steelers assistant from 2001 to 2006), but we've also seen a lot of tape of him from the last two years with the Jets, and he's still the same tough, physical player who does a good job pulling and getting to the next level. There's a reason he's been selected to the last nine Pro Bowls, and at a time when we're facing changes on our offensive line, we're very fortunate to have a player of his caliber coming on board."