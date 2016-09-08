Nine straight years of a rookie starting QB in Week 1

Given recent trade developments in Philadelphia and Prescott's white-hot preseason, it's safe to say that this debut is on par with last season's Winston-Mariota battle to start the season in terms of anticipation. The Eagles have entrusted Wentz with their future -- and after only 12 completions over 24 attempts in one preseason game. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman recently gushed about the quarterback in an appearance on Good Morning Football, comparing his movement to that of a gazelle and hinting that his offensive acumen is on the cutting edge of the league's development arc. The Cowboys have already seen Prescott -- starting in place of an injured Tony Romo -- against starting-caliber competition and could use his mobility to add a new wrinkle to their high-powered offense alongside first-round pick Ezekiel Elliott.