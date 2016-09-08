Nine straight years of a rookie starting QB in Week 1

Carson Wentz's debut for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday against the Browns and Dak Prescott's start against the New York Giants will keep alive a recent trend surrounding rookie quarterbacks in the NFL.
According to the NFL, this is the ninth straight year that at least one rookie passer starts on opening weekend, which more than doubles the second-longest streak in the Super Bowl era (1968-71).
The previous quarterbacks during the streak?
» 2012 - Robert Griffin III (Was, W), Andrew Luck (Ind, L), Ryan Tannehill (Mia, L), Brandon Weeden (Cle, L), Russell Wilson (Sea, L)
Given recent trade developments in Philadelphia and Prescott's white-hot preseason, it's safe to say that this debut is on par with last season's Winston-Mariota battle to start the season in terms of anticipation. The Eagles have entrusted Wentz with their future -- and after only 12 completions over 24 attempts in one preseason game. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman recently gushed about the quarterback in an appearance on Good Morning Football, comparing his movement to that of a gazelle and hinting that his offensive acumen is on the cutting edge of the league's development arc. The Cowboys have already seen Prescott -- starting in place of an injured Tony Romo -- against starting-caliber competition and could use his mobility to add a new wrinkle to their high-powered offense alongside first-round pick Ezekiel Elliott.
And honestly, what would opening weekend be without at least one new quarterback to break down? The last time we were deprived of the option was back in 2007, when JaMarcus Russell was taken with the No. 1 overall pick and Brady Quinn went No. 22 to the Browns. Russell got his first start on Dec. 30 that season in a 30-17 loss to the Chargers. Quinn, meanwhile, had to wait until 2008 to make his debut on Nov. 6 in a loss to the Broncos.