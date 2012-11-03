Nine really random things in NFL: Andrew Luck matching hype

7. Those Falcons wide receivers ... they're pretty good. No denying that. Both Julio Jones and Roddy White are in the top 20 in receiving, with White having 591 receiving yards and Jones having 499. Both big-play guys, it has been heaven for quarterback Matt Ryan. Everyone knows they are going to go deep, they can't run the ball well enough so you can protect against it... and they still throw it over your head. I asked White yesterday how in the world that happens? "When we do get expected coverage, and we have the play call, we do a good job of just hitting it," White told me. "We haven't missed a lot of them this year, which is really good." OK, fair point. What was also cool about Jones and White? They work together. I was impressed with the insightful Jones during our conversation, listening to him detail the battle to figure out double-coverage. He discussed how he works with White to diagnose what a defense is doing. But in the next breath, Jones responded, "I don't care, personally," who is covering him. Let him explain. "I get doubled (a lot)," Jones told me. "One game, I can recall I got doubled the whole game -- versus Denver. They kept doubling me. We went into halftime, me and Roddy talked. We were saying, 'They're going to start doubling you,' since he was getting some catches. But we came out the locker room, and they were still doubling me. Week-in and week-out, both of us come to play. We're both like No. 1 receivers. Him or me -- it depends on whatever the defense wants to do. We can take over the game. Last week was my week, I had a lot of one-on-ones, they were rolling to him, and I took advantage. We're ready for anything, because we don't know. Both of us come to play."