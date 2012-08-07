Nine (not so) likely predictions for Terrell Owens and the Seahawks

Let's forget for a second that the Seattle Seahawks already have about 10 receivers who fall into the "This guy may be good this year but he also may not be" category. Terrell Owens is his own phenomenon. He's like an episode of "House" -- once you've seen it, you know how every episode is going to unfold. With T.O., it's a very familiar script: The beginning is great, and everyone's singing "I Got You Babe" at karaoke. The middle gets a little tenuous, and relationships crack. The ending is so bad that both sides end up crying on a friend's shoulder saying "How could I ever think that was going to work out!"