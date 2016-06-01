Nine NFL players primed to make their Pro Bowl debuts

4-5. Cliff Avril and K.J. Wright, Seattle Seahawks: Pete Carroll has put together the best defense of this generation, and its continuity is incredible. It's hard to believe that two of the team's pillars haven't ever made it to the Pro Bowl. Avril, like his teammate Michael Bennett, only gets better at pass rushing as he gets older. Wright does a lot of the dirty work in coverage and against the run that gets ignored in Pro Bowl voting, but that doesn't make it right. So we wanted to recognize him here.