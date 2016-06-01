Around the NFL

Nine NFL players primed to make their Pro Bowl debuts

Published: Jun 01, 2016 at 07:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The NFL announced Wednesday its going back to the traditional "AFC vs. NFC" Pro Bowl setup. This is great news for fans uncomfortable with the word "unconferenced" and terrible news for fans who own a "Team Sanders" jersey.

The league hopes to reduce players bowing out of the game, which has watered down the significance of being Pro Bowler. Only one quarterback initially chosen for the Pro Bowl last season played in the game -- more than 35 replacements played overall.

Despite those numbers, there are still plenty of great players who haven't made it to the Pro Bowl. Here are some of our favorites to make their first Pro Bowl appearance after the 2016 season.

1. David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals running back: The Northern Iowa product was one of the best offensive players at any position down the stretch last year. After a draft dry spell in true three-down running backs, the NFC West found two of them last year. Johnson can handle short-yardage work, break big plays and catch passes in the slot. Look for Johnson to join his classmate Todd Gurley among the league's best in 2016.

2. Keenan Allen, San Diego Chargers wide receiver: Before a lacerated kidney ended his season, Allen recorded the third-most receptions in NFL history through eight games. He's not an easy receiver to categorize or cover because of his great hands, great routes and ability to make catches in difficult positions. Allen and Philip Rivers could be one of the funkiest and most productive tandems in football.

3. Mike Daniels, Green Bay Packers defensive end: The Packers' scheme isn't set up for defensive linemen to put up huge numbers. Daniels was too good last season to be held down. A three-down threat that is equally effective against the run and the pass, Daniels was largely unknown to the general public until his breakout year. The Pro Bowl is often one or two years behind in recognizing emerging players, so Daniels is due. Then again ...

4-5. Cliff Avril and K.J. Wright, Seattle Seahawks: Pete Carroll has put together the best defense of this generation, and its continuity is incredible. It's hard to believe that two of the team's pillars haven't ever made it to the Pro Bowl. Avril, like his teammate Michael Bennett, only gets better at pass rushing as he gets older. Wright does a lot of the dirty work in coverage and against the run that gets ignored in Pro Bowl voting, but that doesn't make it right. So we wanted to recognize him here.

6. Stephon Gilmore, Buffalo Bills cornerback: Ronald Darby, Gilmore's tag-team partner, is also a good candidate for his first Pro Bowl after finishing second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Still, it seems wrong for Darby to make it before his veteran teammate who also plays a physical style.

7. John Brown, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver: A 179-pound, third-round pick out of Pittsburg State, Brown gained over 1,000 yards in his second NFL season. Yet it almost felt like a let down because he's that talented. Brown plays like a receiver who has been in the league much longer, knowing how to set up defenders and find holes in coverage. He sees the field like his quarterback Carson Palmer. After Larry Fitzgerald's resurgence in 2015, look for Brown to take center stage in the Cardinals'  passing game this season.

8. Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins tight end: The new Pro Bowl setup should help Reed quite a bit. With Jimmy Graham coming off serious injury, Greg Olsen is the only truly established NFC tight end favorite at the position. Reed put up 675 and six touchdowns in his final eight games last season, including his monster outing in the playoffs against the Packers. There are a lot of wide receivers for Kirk Cousins to feed in Washington, yet Reed should be his top option.

9. Dont'a Hightower, New England Patriots linebacker: Bill Belichick can't hide his affection for Hightower. He's perhaps the most natural heir in years to the linebacker legacy in Foxborough left behind by Mike Vrabel, Tedy Bruschi and Willie McGinest. Hightower is versatile enough to play inside linebacker and rush from the outside, which gives him plenty of chances to rack up tackles, forced fumbles and sacks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers 'heartbroken' after season-ending Achilles injury, vows return: 'I shall rise yet again'

The football world has had nearly 48 hours to process what happened to Aaron Rodgers on Monday night in East Rutherford, New Jersey. That was enough time for Rodgers to craft a response of his own after suffering a season-ending Achilles tear on the fourth snap of his Jets career.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow jokes struggles in loss to Browns led to new haircut

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's performance in Cincinnati's 24-3 Week 1 loss to the Cleveland Browns was out-of-character, and apparently, one way Burrow has tried to remedy last week's issues is with a fresh haircut ahead of this week's practices.
news

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield decoded Minnesota's defense in Week 1 comeback win

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿'s game turned almost instantly Sunday in Minneapolis. One of his teammates offered a good reason for the shift Wednesday.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Vikings-Eagles on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Minnesota Vikings face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night on Prime Video.
news

Week 2 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 2 of the 2023 season.
news

DL Chris Jones glad to re-join Chiefs, plans to play in Kansas City for 'long haul'

After signing a new one-year deal to rejoin the club after a lengthy holdout, Chiefs DT Chris Jones said Wednesday that there's nothing personal about the situation and he's willing to be in Kansas City for the long haul.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers' future: 'I'd be shocked if this is the way he's gonna go out'

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' season-ending Achilles injury spun the Jets' season into a tizzy just four snaps into the 2023 campaign. The injury conjures questions about whether Rodgers will continue his career with the Jets in 2024 at the age of 40.
news

Bears HC Matt Eberflus discusses Chase Claypool's struggles vs. Packers; Week 2 status unclear

Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool had a poor Week 1 outing, something that Matt Eberflus acknowledged when speaking with reporters on Wednesday. Could Claypool be benched for this Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk highlight Players of the Week

Following standout performances Sunday, 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were among the Players of the Week.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dexter Lawrence: Giants got 'embarrassed' by Cowboys, but we must move on 

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence lamented the 40-0 blowout loss to the rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, but New York's star defender isn't going to let it linger. 
news

Bill Parcells on Jets situation from head coach's perspective: 'Your team has to have hope'

Former head coach Bill Parcells uses his own experience on losing a starting QB in Week 1 to talk about where the Jets go from here without Aaron Rodgers under center. 