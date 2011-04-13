Nicks on the verge of being an elite fantasy wideout

M.F.: From a fantasy perspective, the best place for Ingram to land is with the Dolphins. With Ronnie Brown and Ricky Williams potentially out of the mix, the rookie would assume the featured backfield role in an offense that will continue to lean on the run. If he landed with the Patriots, Ingram would have a legitimate chance to start in his first year. However, a potential committee with Benjarvus Green-Ellis and Danny Woodhead would loom. While it's unlikely that he'll land with one of the following two teams, Ingram would also be a nice fit for the Colts and Redskins. Joseph Addai is a free agent and Donald Brown hasn't shown much at the NFL level, so Ingram could come right in and produce with the Colts. Based on his skills as a blocker, he'd be a perfect fit in an offense that holds protecting Peyton Manning in the utmost importance. I can also see Ingram making an immediate as a member of the Redskins, who have the brittle Ryan Torain and very little else in their current backfield.