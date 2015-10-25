Nickell Robey: Pass interference call was 'terrible'

LONDON -- Fans at Wembley Stadium were treated to an unexpectedly tantalizing battle on Sunday between the Jaguars and Bills.
Pick sixes, sack-fumbles, multiple fourth-quarter lead changes and one controversial pass interference call on Nickell Robey that had the Buffalo cornerback miffed after his team's 34-31 loss.
"I really feel like it was a terrible call," Robey said after the loss, something we agree with after reviewing the play on Game Pass.
With the Jaguars down 31-27 with 3:04 remaining, Jacksonville's hopes for a win appeared sunk after a Blake Bortles lob to wideout Bryan Walters fell incomplete on third-and-15. Buffalo's pass coverage appeared clean, but officials flagged Robey for PI, a killer 17-yard call that gave the Jaguars a first down at the Buffalo 36. Two plays later, Bortles unfurled a game-winning 31-yard touchdown strike to receiver Allen Hurns.
Robey demanded an explanation from the official, but claimed none was offered, saying: "I asked him what I did. He couldn't explain what he did. He couldn't explain the call. ... I'm still sitting here looking for an answer."
Said Robey: "I don't see where the contact was made. I didn't even press him ... I'm going to the ball with my hands out."
"I really feel like it came down to that last drive right there where the call was ... terrible," said Robey, before tweeting this as the Bills headed for the airport: