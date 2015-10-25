Around the NFL

Nickell Robey: Pass interference call was 'terrible'

Published: Oct 25, 2015 at 07:40 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

LONDON -- Fans at Wembley Stadium were treated to an unexpectedly tantalizing battle on Sunday between the Jaguars and Bills.

Pick sixes, sack-fumbles, multiple fourth-quarter lead changes and one controversial pass interference call on Nickell Robey that had the Buffalo cornerback miffed after his team's 34-31 loss.

"I really feel like it was a terrible call," Robey said after the loss, something we agree with after reviewing the play on Game Pass.

With the Jaguars down 31-27 with 3:04 remaining, Jacksonville's hopes for a win appeared sunk after a Blake Bortles lob to wideout Bryan Walters fell incomplete on third-and-15. Buffalo's pass coverage appeared clean, but officials flagged Robey for PI, a killer 17-yard call that gave the Jaguars a first down at the Buffalo 36. Two plays later, Bortles unfurled a game-winning 31-yard touchdown strike to receiver Allen Hurns.

Robey demanded an explanation from the official, but claimed none was offered, saying: "I asked him what I did. He couldn't explain what he did. He couldn't explain the call. ... I'm still sitting here looking for an answer."

Said Robey: "I don't see where the contact was made. I didn't even press him ... I'm going to the ball with my hands out."

It was a game-changing flag that brought new life to the Jaguars' offense -- and all sorts of trouble for the suddenly 3-4 Bills.

"I really feel like it came down to that last drive right there where the call was ... terrible," said Robey, before tweeting this as the Bills headed for the airport:

