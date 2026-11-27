ARLINGTON, Texas -- DeVonta Smith winced as a staffer helped him remove his socks. Never had the wide receiver looked so battered at his locker after a game. Never had he better embodied -- shins bleeding, bones aching -- coach Nick Sirianni's "It takes all of us" mantra, the only phrase that even begins to explain how the biggest Thanksgiving Day NFL comeback in history happened.

Clear the dinner table. Set out fresh plates. This 39-38 Philadelphia Eagles win over the Dallas Cowboys is a 12-course meal. It ends with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie walking through the locker room and leaving Smith in peace. It ends with Smith hobbling past reporters toward the showers. His play did all the talking. When left tackle Jordan Mailata was informed of Smith's career-high 200 yards receiving, Mailata hollered the number nearly as many times until Smith cracked a crooked and painful smile.

Oh yes, Smith and Joe Milton supplied the main course Thursday. It at first felt like filler when the quarterback nicknamed Mr. Rocket launched touchdowns of 50 and 45 yards to Smith. Just novelty fireworks in a game in which the Eagles trailed by 21 late in the third quarter, when, according to ESPN Analytics, the Cowboys had a 99.4 percent chance to win.

Yet an Eagles team as battered and beaten as any in the Sirianni era still found a way to embarrass its NFC East archrival -- after running back Saquon Barkley left the game with a stinger, after tight end Dallas Goedert exited with a shoulder injury, after safety Marcus Epps got carted off the field with a foot injury, after a defense that seems as if it's getting less and less dependable surrendered more points than it ever has under coordinator Vic Fangio.

Yet there Sirianni was in the afterglow of Jake Elliott's game-winning 59-yard field goal, strutting with abandon toward a mix of Eagles and Cowboys fans along the sideline until security chief Dom DiSandro had to reroute him toward his postgame interviews at midfield. There was the catharsis of a coach who has overseen a team that has turned a devastating seven-game losing streak into two straight wins against favored opponents with playoff expectations.

"That was fun," Sirianni said.

Make no mistake. Red flags abounded throughout the most bizarre game of this absurd Eagles season. That Milton transcended embattled offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's game plan by turning off-script throws into a performance worthy of the game's drumstick-shaped MVP trophy doesn't suggest Philadelphia's offensive system has long-term promise. That the 4-7 Eagles still have only a 2 percent chance to make the playoffs, according to The Athletic's NFL Playoff Simulator, underscores how the odds are still very much stacked against a team whose flawed defense put more evidence of its tackling issues on tape.

But beneath all of that, this Eagles locker room is not crumbling. When Lurie looks back to evaluate a CEO-style head-coaching structure against an injury-riddled season in which the Eagles lost starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for the season due to blood clots, this is the sort of "It takes all of us" kind of victory that works in Sirianni's favor.

The Eagles take special pride when Will Shipley subs in for Barkley and averages 4.6 yards per carry, when depth receiver Elijah Moore hauls in two catches of 20-plus yards, when backup defensive tackle Ty Robinson supplies the game-changing blocked punt that Kenny Moore, a midseason pickup at safety, scooped for a touchdown. Those performances were vital as the Eagles won after trailing by 21 points.

"The team kept believing," Elliott said. "Play after play, you could feel it. You could feel the urgency. A lot of fight in these guys."

Elliott felt the fight, too. The 10th-year veteran watched 10 of his 15 kicks of 50-plus yards fail across the 2024 and 2025 seasons. He made offseason adjustments in his approach and has now made all five of his kicks from 50 yards or more this season.

Thursday was also vindication for London, where Elliott stood after thinking he'd beaten the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 48-yard field goal only to watch the Jaguars send the Eagles into a spiral with a last-second kicking their own. Elliott stood on the midfield star of AT&T Stadium on Thursday and took dead aim for a winning kick that silenced the Eagles' NFC East rival with seven seconds left.

Sirianni couldn't bear to watch. ("He never does," Elliott said later with a laugh.) In field goal protection, Robinson summoned what he calls "dummy mode." He doesn't think. He doesn't bother even looking at defenders. He just moves when he sees the feet of his neighboring blocker, Mailata, move.

And nobody knew what was going on in Elliott's mind but Elliott. He warmed up alone on the far end of the sideline. Holder Braden Mann and long snapper Rocco Underwood warmed up on the other end. ("I get near nobody," Elliott explained later.) Elliott conceded he's human. Yes, nerves tingle even within "Jake the Make" -- the kicker who hit a 61-yard walk-off field goal against the New York Giants in 2017 and a 59-yard tying kick through the rain against the Buffalo Bills in 2023.

And Markel Bell was "going crazy" in his own head, as the rookie right tackle said later, over a false start he committed that made Elliott's kick 5 yards longer. Bell tried to control his breath. So did Sirianni. So did Robinson. So did all of Philadelphia. So did Elliott as he lurched forward, with the certainty that no timeouts were left to stop him, and booted the kick he said he needed only to watch fly halfway before knowing its trajectory was true.

Mann said he "blacked out, pretty much."

Robinson said he turned to Elliott on the field.

"That's why you're the f--ing best kicker in the freaking league," Robinson told Elliott.

A much-relieved Bell said he watched Mailata march up to Elliott on the sideline.

"I love you," Mailata told Elliott. "Whatever you need, you've got it."

All of us. That Robinson was even lining up as blocker on the decisive field goal was a bizarre development in this strange Eagles season. The 2025 fourth-round pick had never played special teams beyond field goal- or punt-block units (or rare appearances on the kickoff team) before this season. Then came the seven straight losses. Then came the Jordan Davis trade. Then Robinson's role expanded.

"Ty Robinson being a special teams ace for us was not on our bingo cards at the beginning of the year," Elliott said.

Was a blocked punt for a touchdown on yours? Robinson said he wasn't even designed to be the one who blocked Cowboys punter Bryan Anger's attempt. With the Eagles down 31-17 at the start of the fourth quarter, special teams coordinator Michael Clay called for Robinson to set a pick for linebacker Chance Campbell to loop around Robinson. But a Cowboys blocker moved off Robinson. Robinson charged into open space.

"Stuck a hand out and hoped for the best," Robinson said.

All of us. That was still Robinson's mentality after the Davis trade. He'd experienced being "on life support" as a player nearing the chopping block in training camp, as Fangio put it, before Robinson "came to life" with three sacks during the preseason. Robinson is now absorbing a substantial share of Davis' snaps along the defensive interior, especially in critical moments. With the Eagles down 36-35 with 55 seconds left, Robinson sacked Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on a fourth-and-1 dropback, which afforded the Eagles great field position for their winning drive.

"I love when guys like Ty make these huge plays," Sirianni said. "We see it every day in practice. His fight. How he works. All those things. For him to make a couple plays like that in this game are huge."

And there, too, was Smith. More established in his on-field heroics, Smith initially exited the game after he fell hard on his tailbone while jumping for a deep ball midway through the fourth quarter. Smith briefly spent time in the medical tent, returned to the game after Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey missed a 40-yard field goal try wide left and hauled in two final catches to get Elliott within range.

Sirianni said he picked Smith up in his excitement after the game, and Smith told him, "Nick, put me down!" Smith and the Eagles have 10 days to rest before they play the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale.

"Smitty's always been a guy who will fight through anything for his team because of who he is and how tough he is," Sirianni said. "So, it was cool to see it in that situation."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.