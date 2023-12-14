Nick Sirianni: Eagles 'pissed' but 'not hitting panic button' after back-to-back losses

The Eagles' two defeats weren't merely losses: They were failures in which the opposition dominated. Philadelphia lost consecutive games by 20-plus points for the first time since 2015, standing as two of the four worst losses in Jalen Hurts' tenure as starter. Both came at the hands of Philadelphia's direct competition in the NFC, too: San Francisco and Dallas.

The Eagles' biggest issue has been turnovers, with the Eagles owning a -4 turnover margin, and a points differential of just +21, despite having 10 wins to their name. Statistically, something has to give.

"So we're pissed and we're looking for ways to fix that," Sirianni said on Thursday, "and like I said, we have our ideas of what we do, but then sometimes you look at different avenues of whether it's the criticism from the outside or it's an analytical thing. … There's an art to knowing what criticisms you listen to and what ones are jokes for that matter. But that's our jobs as coaches to go over everything we possibly can do."