Nick Saban: Freddie Kitchens will do an outstanding job

"We have about five choices in our life," Saban said Kitchens shared. "I mean, we can be bad at what we do. I mean, we can be average at what we do. I mean, we can be good at what we do, which is probably God's expectation for whatever ability he gave us. Or we can be excellent or we can be elite. And everybody has a choice as to what they want to do and how they're going to do that. But if you're going to be excellent or elite you've got to do special things.