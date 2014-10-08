Around the NFL

Nick Roach will miss entire Oakland Raiders season

Published: Oct 08, 2014 at 11:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

If the Oakland Raiders are going to turn their season around under interim coach Tony Sparano, they will have to do it without a key defensive starter.

The team announced Wednesday that middle linebacker Nick Roach has been placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Roach played every defensive snap in 2013, but has missed all four games this season after suffering a concussion in an Aug. 22 preseason game.

Signed through 2016, Roach is due $2.8 million next season. As he's still experiencing symptoms from his concussion, it's not a lock that he will resume his career in Oakland.

The Raiders signed former Eagles linebacker Jamar Chaney for depth behind Miles Burris, who has been shifted over the from weak side. With Burris in the middle, Jason Tarver's defense ranks 31st against the run this season -- despite excellent run support from rookie Khalil Mack on the outside.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the top 10 disappointments and breaks down the surprising NFC East. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

