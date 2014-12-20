Nick Novak's 40-yard FG lifts Chargers past 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Nick Novak kicked a 40-yard field goal nearly 5 minutes into overtime after Philip Rivers rallied San Diego back from a 21-point deficit in the second half, keeping the Chargers' slim playoff hopes alive with a 38-35 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night.
Rivers threw a tying 11-yard touchdown pass to Malcom Floyd with 29 seconds left in regulation after completing a pair of fourth-and-longs as the Chargers forced overtime.
Phil Dawson's 60-yard field goal attempt for San Francisco as regulation ended fell way short. Quinton Patton fumbled in overtime to set up San Diego's winning drive.
Rivers converted fourth-and-8 and fourth-and-10 on the key final San Diego drive of the fourth quarter.
The 49ers blew just their second game when leading by 21 or more at halftime. They lost 42-41 to Minnesota on Oct. 24, 1965, after leading 35-14 at halftime.
