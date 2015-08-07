Around the NFL

Nick Foles, St. Louis Rams strike two-year extension

Published: Aug 07, 2015 at 01:28 PM
The St. Louis Rams believe they have their answer at quarterback in Nick Foles.

The team announced Friday that Foles has signed a two-year extension through the 2017 season.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the deal is worth just over $24.5 million. Rapoport reports that Foles will receive just under $14 million in guaranteed money. Foles can void the final year of the deal based on Pro Bowl or team performance.

Rapoport reported in June that the Rams had made it priority to lock up Foles to a long-term deal by the start of the season. The former Eagles quarterback was due $1.5 million in the final year of his rookie contract.

In a Thursday interview with NFL Media's Andrew Siciliano, coach Jeff Fisher explained the Rams' offseason swap of Sam Bradford for Foles.

"(Foles') body of work is pretty impressive," Fisher said. "... He can make every throw. ... Talking to his teammates, they really like the way he runs the huddle and manages the offense. So I'm very pleased with where he's going right now."

Wide receiver Kenny Britt and tight end Jared Cook backed that sentiment during OTAs, professing their love for their new quarterback.

"He's everything that you want in a quarterback -- everything that you've always wanted," Cook said. "It just feels like he belongs here, and it feels like he's been here for a while, which is a good piece. It's what we need."

Despite that effusive praise, Foles has a lot to prove this season.

He lost his job in Philadelphia after showing sloppy footwork and poor ball placement in eight games last year.

Even if his 2014 woes can be partially attributed to injuries on the offensive line, that will likely remain an issue in St. Louis with first-time starters at three different positions up front.

The Eagles decided Foles wasn't a franchise quarterback. The Rams were motivated to strike a deal now, before Foles' price tag rises with a bounce-back season.

We'll find out which assessment was closer to the truth by January.

