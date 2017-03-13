Nick Foles returning to Eagles on two-year deal

Over the last few years, Daniel's preparation and scheme knowledge has helped him rise to the top of the backup quarterback market. The Eagles signed him not only as a capable option, but as a mentor for rookie quarterback Carson Wentz. Foles might be a way of getting a similar service for less. For Daniel, the Bears gig might be attractive given the uncertainty tied to new starting quarterback Mike Glennon. A few years in New Orleans backing up Drew Brees isn't bad work, either.