Nick Foles returning to Eagles on two-year deal

Published: Mar 13, 2017 at 01:52 AM

Nick Foles is back in Philadelphia.

A few weeks after the Chiefs declined to pick up his option, the wayward starter is making his way back home on a two-year contract, according to the club. The Eaglesmade the transaction official Monday morning. Foles will make $11 million from the deal, including $7 million in guarantees, a source informed told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

While the reunion is a nice storyline and brings Foles back together with Doug Pederson, the focus immediately pivots to what the team will do with expensive backup Chase Daniel. Daniel, 30, arrived in Philly with starting aspirations befitting of a quarterback who'd just gotten a three-year, $21 million deal. Now, could he find himself on the trading block?

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Daniel has "garnered interest" from both the Saints and Bears -- two teams connected to Chicago general manager Ryan Pace. He was part of the staff that first scouted and signed Daniel out of college as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri.

Over the last few years, Daniel's preparation and scheme knowledge has helped him rise to the top of the backup quarterback market. The Eagles signed him not only as a capable option, but as a mentor for rookie quarterback Carson Wentz. Foles might be a way of getting a similar service for less. For Daniel, the Bears gig might be attractive given the uncertainty tied to new starting quarterback Mike Glennon. A few years in New Orleans backing up Drew Brees isn't bad work, either.

It remains to be seen if teams needing a starting quarterback, like the Browns, Texans and the Jets, will end up throwing their hats into the ring as well. Either way, it doesn't seem Daniel will be connected to the Eagles for long.

UPDATE: The Eagles were not able to find a trading partner for Daniel, and the team released the backup quarterback Monday afternoon.

