Nick Foles' record day, Schiano's collapse lead Week 9 stories

Remember during the 2013 NFL Kickoff game when Peyton Manning made headlines for tying a record with seven touchdown passes, a record that hadn't been matched in 44 years? Well, it only took eight weeks for that record to be matched again. And, it came as no surprise that it was Nick Foles who tied the record. OK, maybe that was a tremendous surprise. Regardless, Foles dropping a 40-burger on the Oakland defense is one of the million reasons we love football -- anything can happen on any given Sunday. And if you need to win a bar bet in the coming weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles are the only team with two quarterbacks to throw for seven touchdowns in a single game, as Adrian Burk accomplished the feat in 1954 as well. You're welcome.