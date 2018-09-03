Nick Foles named Eagles' Week 1 starter vs. Falcons

That's what Pederson claimed later in the presser, awkward tension aside. What is more intriguing, though, is which Foles we'll see come Thursday: Playoff Run Foles, who executed specifically designed game plans, or Preseason Foles, who commanded an offense that was testing a variety of things out in exhibition action, but also didn't make the best decisions (as evidened by his two interceptions and 48.7 passer rating).