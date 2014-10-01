Nick Foles, Arian Foster look to rebound in Week 5

Some of last week's Driven Stronger candidates included Frank Gore and Jimmy Graham. Both players had great outings in Week 4, with both of them ranking among the top 5 performers at their respective positions. Now we look ahead to Week 5, and for whatever reason, whether they're looking to bounce-back, have a great matchup or are looking to diffuse criticism, the players below should have a little extra something to propel them to the tops of the fantasy ranks when all is said and done.
Matt Franciscovich is an associate fantasy editor at NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @m_franciscovich.