Nick Foles, Arian Foster look to rebound in Week 5

Some of last week's Driven Stronger candidates included Frank Gore and Jimmy Graham. Both players had great outings in Week 4, with both of them ranking among the top 5 performers at their respective positions. Now we look ahead to Week 5, and for whatever reason, whether they're looking to bounce-back, have a great matchup or are looking to diffuse criticism, the players below should have a little extra something to propel them to the tops of the fantasy ranks when all is said and done.