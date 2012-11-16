Nick Fairley vs. Jeff Saturday headlines best Week 11 matchups

DeMarcus Ware is having another outstanding season. He has recorded at least a half sack in eight of the Dallas Cowboys' nine games. Despite constantly getting double-teamed and chipped, he still finds a way to get the quarterback. He also does an outstanding job of holding up against the run. He plays with perfect technique and excels at shedding blocks and getting to the football. He will need to be at his best again this week as he faces off against one of the NFL's elite offensive tackles.