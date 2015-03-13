Nick Fairley leaves Detroit Lions for St. Louis Rams

Coach Jeff Fisher announced at Friday's Nick Foles news conference that the team has signed former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Fairley. It's a one-year, prove-it deal for $5 million with a chance to reach $7.5 million with incentives, reports NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
When motivated and in shape, Fairley is among the most disruptive interior pass rushers in the league. He's also highly inconsistent, prone to ill-timed penalties and an off-the-field risk, which explains why teams were reluctant to commit to a long-term deal.
Fairley bolsters an already strong defensive tackle tandem of Michael Brockers and Defensive Rookie of the Year Aaron Donald. Expect him to slide in on passing downs, replacing run-stuffer Brockers.
The defensive ends are just as intimidating, with Robert Quinn, Chris Long, William Hayes and Eugene Sims.
Fisher and Gregg Williams rotate defensive linemen in waves. They now have the league's deepest pool of talent from which to terrify opposing quarterbacks.
