Nick Bosa will be 'back in action' at NFL combine

Published: Feb 01, 2019 at 08:49 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Despite his withdrawing early from Ohio State to rehabilitate from core muscle surgery, defensive end Nick Bosa is projected to go very high in the upcoming 2019 NFL Draft.

The possible top pick has proclaimed himself back and ready to go and will showcase his top-class ability at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, which airs from Feb. 26 through March 4 live on NFL Network.

"I'm back in action," Bosa said via NBC Sports Bay Area on Friday from Atlanta.

His dad, John expanded as the Bosa clan is confident the former Buckeye is back to full health and up to displaying the skills that have him tabbed to go to the highest suitor searching for an edge rusher.

"If there's anything he'd like to re-test, then he'll go to the Ohio State pro day and re-test there," said John Bosa, whose son Joey is a standout defensive end for the Los Angeles Chargers and was the No. 3 overall pick in 2016. "But I'm pretty sure he's going to be pleased with everything he does at the combine.

"His training was a combination of rehab and training. Health-wise, as of about three weeks ago, now it's 100 percent training for the combine. So he's 100-percent healthy and ready to go."

A starter from his true freshman season of 2016 through his abbreviated junior campaign, Bosa had 17.5 sacks and 77 tackles (29 for a loss) in 29 games at Ohio State. After sustaining a season-ending injury, it became a Buckeye career-ending injury when he decided to go for rehab and enter the draft early.

Now he appears to have pinned his ears back with his eyes straight ahead and on the prize of proving himself to be the top prospect for 2019.

"It was definitely one of the harder things I've went through in my life," Bosa said. "But it's past me now and I have to look forward."

