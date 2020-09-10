Nick Bosa thinks 49ers D is better prepared to slow Kyler Murray 

In preparation for facing the Cards QB, the Niners have enlisted receiver Richie James and rookie RB JaMychal Hasty to mimic Murray's ability to scamper out of the pocket.

"We have Richie, I think he's going to do some of the zone read," Bosa said. "Hasty, our new running back, I think Kyle said they might come over to the scout team because (backup QBs) Nick (Mullens) and C.J. (Beathard) aren't cutting it with the speed."

The Cardinals improved on paper this offseason, particularly with the addition of DeAndre Hopkins. Bosa knows that slowing Murray is goal No. 1 entering Sunday afternoon's tilt.

Including playoffs, the 49ers were 3-4 in 2020 against QBs that had 25-plus rush yards in the game (12-0 in all other games), including their Super Bowl LIV loss to the Chiefs (Patrick Mahomes: 29 rush yards)

"We just have a better plan this year of how to stop (Murray) and get to those third-and-longs that we want to get to," Bosa said.