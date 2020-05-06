Nick Bosa says 49ers D has to step up without Buckner

"Buck was definitely one of my best friends on the team and seeing him go is obviously bittersweet," Bosa said Wednesday, via ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "He got a pretty good contract and he deserves it but just losing him as a leader, we're going to have to really figure out how to step up and fill that void because he was the third-down D-line play caller, he was the hype speech guy, he was everything. And I think he played with the best effort on the D-line, which really shows on tape when you see somebody that big sprinting to the ball every play and making those tackles downfield and obviously his pass rush ability, we're gonna have to step up.