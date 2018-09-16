NFLUK.com to relaunch as NFL.com/UK

Our new home at NFL.com/UK will allow us to serve you with everything you need to know for your UK fandom, while also integrating all of the content and videos from the rest of the league. UK visitors to NFL.com will now enjoy a better user experience with a UK TV schedule[,](/share/page/site/nfl-com/[@trackurl LinkID='e26f763137074d3193a4b0ec6dcd4ccc' LinkName='LINK3' LinkTag='TAG3' LinkDesc='DESC_3' Tracked='ON' Encode='ON' AppendSuffix='ON' Render='ON' LinkType='REDIRECT']http:/www.nfl.com/schedules-uk[/@trackurl]) UK ticket information, direct access to Europe.NFLShop.com as well as animated guides, in-depth Fantasy advice, event information, game analysis and much more. Optimised for mobile use, we hope our new site will give you exactly what you want to consume, how you want to consume it.