NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV announces expanded coverage

Published: Aug 11, 2015 at 02:29 PM

DirecTV's NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV product will be available to more fans, on more devices, so millions of customers who are unable to install a satellite dish can still watch every live out-of-market NFL game, every Sunday afternoon.

The main beneficiaries of the expanded coverage will be students, with the product now available to all four-year colleges and universities at a discounted price for their students.

However, NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV will also be available to fans living in apartments, condos or townhouses that are unable to install a DirecTV dish at their home due to a restriction.

To see if you are eligible to subscribe, watch this video: https://youtu.be/ov57X897rOw

In addition to making the product available to more fans, NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV is also available on more devices for the 2015 NFL season. Previously, the NFL package was viewable on Windows, Android and iOS smartphones, tablets and computers (via the Web), as well as Xbox One, Sony PlayStation 4 and PS3. This season it is also available on Xbox 360, Google Chromecast and Roku.

"I wish I had this product when I was in school," says Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck in an interview with Dave Dameshek on the Dave Dameshek Football Program. "I could have checked out my former teammates when they first started playing in the NFL."

"Millions of people in apartments and houses in the U.S. who were unable to install DirecTV satellite dishes can now enjoy every out-of-market game, every Sunday afternoon on their favorite mobile and connected devices," said Alex Kaplan, DirecTV's senior vice president of marketing. "More NFL fans than ever before will be able to access NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV service and follow their favorite teams and players."

NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV packages start at $49.99 a month for four months, and offer a variety of services including live out-of-market NFL games every Sunday afternoon. NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV MAX also provides access to the popular RED ZONE CHANNEL and DIRECTV FANTASY ZONE, an exclusive live channel entirely devoted to fantasy football powered by NFL.com Fantasy Football.

A special student version of NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV U offers all premium features and benefits available in NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV MAX at a very "student-friendly" price of only $24.99/month for four months.

To see if you are eligible and sign up for the product, visit NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV now.

