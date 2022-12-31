NFLPA to create All-Pro team voted on by NFL players

The NFL Players Association is set to have its own All-Pro team for each season going forward.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that the NFLPA is set to unveil the first ever "The Players' All-Pro" team on Jan. 11. Voting for the 2022 season is open through Jan. 4.

"The Players' All-Pro" team will be voted on by NFL players themselves. They can vote for players with the most impact in a given season at their own position and for those they line up against. For example, wide receivers will vote for fellow WRs and for cornerbacks as well.

"For too long, we as NFL players have allowed everyone else to define the best of us. That ends now," NFLPA president J.C. Tretter wrote in an email to players, per Pelissero.

The NFL's recognized All-Pro team is voted on by a 50-person panel comprised of mostly media members that also vote on other awards like the AP Most Valuable Player.