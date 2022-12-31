Around the NFL

NFLPA to create All-Pro team voted on by NFL players

Published: Dec 31, 2022 at 03:46 PM
The NFL Players Association is set to have its own All-Pro team for each season going forward.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that the NFLPA is set to unveil the first ever "The Players' All-Pro" team on Jan. 11. Voting for the 2022 season is open through Jan. 4.

"The Players' All-Pro" team will be voted on by NFL players themselves. They can vote for players with the most impact in a given season at their own position and for those they line up against. For example, wide receivers will vote for fellow WRs and for cornerbacks as well.

"For too long, we as NFL players have allowed everyone else to define the best of us. That ends now," NFLPA president J.C. Tretter wrote in an email to players, per Pelissero.

The NFL's recognized All-Pro team is voted on by a 50-person panel comprised of mostly media members that also vote on other awards like the AP Most Valuable Player.

The NFLPA's decision to create its own All-Pro team figures to be an interesting perspective on who the best players at each position are every season. It's also sure to fuel even more off-field debate on who's on-field abilities are the best in the league.

