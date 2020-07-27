NFLPA says 20 of 32 teams' IDER plans approved 

The NFLPA continues to move toward approving Infectious Disease Emergency Response plans for all 32 teams as clubs prepare to open training camps amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The player's union announced it has approved IDER plans for 20 of the 32 teams as of Monday.

All clubs have submitted their plans, approved by the league and independent experts at Duke University. The NFLPA noted that the plans for the remaining 12 teams are under review.

Teams whose IDER has been approved:

Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans.

Teams whose IDER is still being reviewed:

Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Football Team.