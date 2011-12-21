NFLPA's Smith receives $1 million bonus after taking no salary

Published: Dec 21, 2011 at 05:58 AM

The executive committee of the NFL Players Association announced Wednesday they have voted to award executive director DeMaurice Smith a $1 million bonus.

"The Executive Committee of the NFLPA stands firmly united behind Executive Director DeMaurice Smith and what has been accomplished under his leadership," the union said in a statement. "Today, we made an affirmative decision on his discretionary compensation. We look forward to having him serve our membership long into the future."

Smith's contract expires in March, and there is some dissent about him within the union and among agents, reports NFL Network's Jason La Canfora, according to league and union sources. Those sources expect Smith to continue leading the union for another term, according to La Canfora.

Smith did not take a salary during the NFL lockout and did not receive a bonus in either 2009 or 2010, according to The Washington Post.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Drew Lock to start Broncos' preseason opener; Teddy Bridgewater will open second game

Broncos HC Vic Fangio told reporters Tuesday that Drew Lock will start Saturday's preseason opener against Minnesota and Teddy Bridgewater would start the following week against Seattle. 
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Breaking down Hall of Fame induction ceremonies

Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks with special guest Steve Wyche. On this show, the guys look at the players, coaches and contributors who were inducted into the Hall of Fame this past weekend.
news

NFL officials to strictly enforce taunting violations in 2021

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that two taunting violations will result in an automatic ejection with fines and suspensions also in play.
news

Ravens first-round WR Rashod Bateman suffers soft tissue injury at practice

Ravens first-round rookie WR ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ pulled up lame in practice Tuesday and left early. Ian Rapoport reports that Bateman suffered a soft tissue injury, per a source informed of the situation. The severity of the injury isn't yet known, as Bateman will undergo further testing. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW