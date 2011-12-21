NFLPA's Smith receives $1 million bonus after taking no salary

The executive committee of the NFL Players Association announced Wednesday they have voted to award executive director DeMaurice Smith a $1 million bonus.
"The Executive Committee of the NFLPA stands firmly united behind Executive Director DeMaurice Smith and what has been accomplished under his leadership," the union said in a statement. "Today, we made an affirmative decision on his discretionary compensation. We look forward to having him serve our membership long into the future."
Smith's contract expires in March, and there is some dissent about him within the union and among agents, reports NFL Network's Jason La Canfora, according to league and union sources. Those sources expect Smith to continue leading the union for another term, according to La Canfora.
Smith did not take a salary during the NFL lockout and did not receive a bonus in either 2009 or 2010, according to The Washington Post.