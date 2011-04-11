NFLPA's dinner, planned events avoid conflict with draft

The NFL Players Association announced its plans on Monday for draft weekend festivities, which will not conflict directly with the first two days of the 2011 NFL Draft itself.
The trade association will hold a welcome dinner at a Times Square hotel on April 28, which will go from 4-6 p.m. ET and give draft-eligible players ample time to get to Radio City Music Hall for the 8 p.m. start of the draft. On Friday, the NFLPA will host interviews with the players, a lunch and reception and dinner, which will wrap up at 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the players will hold a morning clinic in Harlem and have a wrap party at Cipriani Wall Street.
In its release, the NFLPA included 20 rookies and 24 veterans or retired players as participants.
The rookie group consisted of Prince Amukamara (Nebraska), Marvin Austin (North Carolina), Adrian Clayborn (Iowa), Marcell Dareus (Alabama), Nick Fairley (Auburn), Blaine Gabbert (Missouri), A.J. Green (Georgia), Mark Ingram (Alabama), Julio Jones (Alabama), Cameron Jordan (Cal), Ryan Kerrigan (Purdue), Corey Liuget (Illinois), Von Miller (Texas A&M), Rahim Moore (UCLA), Cam Newton (Auburn), Patrick Peterson (LSU), Robert Quinn (North Carolina), Aldon Smith (Missouri), Daniel Thomas (Kansas State), and J.J. Watt (Wisconsin).
The veteran/retired group is headlined by Kansas City Chiefs receiver Dwayne Bowe, St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew, Miami Dolphins receiver Brandon Marshall and Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice.