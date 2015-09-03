Around the NFL

NFLPA releases statement on Tom Brady ruling

Published: Sep 03, 2015 at 04:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Following U.S. District Judge Richard Berman nullifyingTom Brady's four-game suspension Thursday morning, the NFL Players Association released a statement from executive director DeMaurice Smith calling for future cooperation between the league office and its players on discipline matters.

Below is Smith's statement in its entirety:

"The rights of Tom Brady and of all NFL players under the collective bargaining agreement were affirmed today by a Federal Judge in a court of the NFL's choosing. We thank Judge Berman for his time, careful consideration of the issue and fair and just result.

"This decision should prove, once and for all, that our Collective Bargaining Agreement does not grant this Commissioner the authority to be unfair, arbitrary and misleading. While the CBA grants the person who occupies the position of Commissioner the ability to judiciously and fairly exercise the designated power of that position, the union did not agree to attempts to unfairly, illegally exercise that power, contrary to what the NFL has repeatedly and wrongfully claimed.

"We are happy for the victory of the rule of law for our players and our fans. This court's decision to overturn the NFL Commissioner again should signal to every NFL owner that collective bargaining is better than legal losses. Collective bargaining is a much better process that will lead to far better results."

NFLPA president Eric Winston also released a statement on the Brady decision:

"I am happy for Tom, and it's important to remember that when one player's rights are upheld, it is a victory for all players. However, this whole ordeal has highlighted the need for players and owners to work together to make all policies fair and transparent for everyone in our game. I welcome an opportunity to have open and constructive dialogue with the league in the near future for how we can best accomplish that."

