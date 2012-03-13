 Skip to main content
Advertising

NFLPA questions suspension of 2 Broncos

Published: Mar 13, 2012 at 05:43 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) - The NFL Players Association is questioning the process followed by the NFL before the league suspended two Denver Bronco players for violating the policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The players union says Tuesday that it's "disappointed" with the six-game suspensions to linebacker D. J. Williams and defensive tackle Ryan McBean that were announced last week.

A four-game suspension to Broncos tight end Virgil Green was not addressed in an NFLPA news release.

The union says in its release that there was evidence of breaches in the collection protocol and other procedural irregularities. Also, the NFLPA says the league handed down the bans "even though the specimen collector was fired by his agency for not following procedures."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs DBs coach Dave Merritt arrested, charged with misdemeanor domestic battery

Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Dave Merritt was charged Thursday with misdemeanor domestic battery after a complaint filed by the district attorney in Johnson County, Kansas, accused him of causing bodily harm to a daughter.

news

Falcons' James Pearce Jr. enters intervention program, could have charges dropped

Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. will enter a six-month pre-trial intervention program that could result in his three felony charges being dismissed if all conditions are met, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

2026 NFL Draft buzz: Chiefs, Saints among teams who could trade up in Round 1

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, NFL.com is keeping you up the date with the latest reports, rumors and rumblings from NFL Network, ESPN and team officials. Here's what we're learning Thursday ahead of tonight's first round.

news

NFL news roundup: Ravens exercising fifth-year option on WR Zay Flowers

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.