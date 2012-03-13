NFLPA questions suspension of 2 Broncos

WASHINGTON (AP) - The NFL Players Association is questioning the process followed by the NFL before the league suspended two Denver Bronco players for violating the policy on performance-enhancing substances.
The players union says Tuesday that it's "disappointed" with the six-game suspensions to linebacker D. J. Williams and defensive tackle Ryan McBean that were announced last week.
A four-game suspension to Broncos tight end Virgil Green was not addressed in an NFLPA news release.
The union says in its release that there was evidence of breaches in the collection protocol and other procedural irregularities. Also, the NFLPA says the league handed down the bans "even though the specimen collector was fired by his agency for not following procedures."