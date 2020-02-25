Around the NFL

NFLPA: Proposed CBA sent for full membership vote

Published: Feb 25, 2020 at 05:52 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The NFL Players Association board of representatives voted to send the collective bargaining agreement proposal approved last week by the NFL owners to its membership for a vote, NFLPA assistant executive director of external affairs, George Atallah, said in a tweet late Tuesday night.

The development came hours after the conclusion of a four-hour meeting between the NFL owners and members of the NFLPA executive committee and board of representatives in Indianapolis. The meeting concluded at around 9 p.m. ET without an update regarding the CBA proposal.

Four hours later, Atallah provided an update and a substantial one at that.

The proposal secured on Tuesday night the approval of a majority of the 32 player representatives to be passed to the union's near-2,000 dues-paying members for a vote of ratification. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that because the board of reps forwarded the proposed CBA without a recommendation, it did not need to require a two-thirds majority.

Per Pelissero, the vote was 17-14, with 1 abstaining.

The vote to ratify the new CBA requires a simple majority, or 50 percent, of players to pass. Pelissero reported late Tuesday night, that that vote is a "virtual certainty." In football terms, Pelissero reported, the league and the players are "on the 1-yard line towards 10 years of labor peace."

Pelissero adds the timing of the final vote to ratify the CBA is still to be determined.

Tuesday's meeting was attended by all eight members of the NFL Management Council Executive Committee, which negotiates on the owners' behalf, Pelissero reported. Multiple player representatives, including Richard Sherman, Russell Okung and Benjamin Watson, were also in attendance.

All owners and players left the meeting without commenting. Union reps also did not provide comment at this time.

Tuesday's sit-down, which lasted nearly four hours, was scheduled after the NFLPA executive committee voted Friday not to recommend the owner-approved CBA proposal to its members.

Included in the latest proposal are the option to expand to a 17-game regular season, an increase in players' share of total revenue to at least 48 percent and the expansion of the playoff field to 14 teams beginning in 2020. Owners agreed to remove $250K cap on the 17th game check for existing contracts, but rejected a proposal to shorten offseason, Pelissero reported.

If the proposal is approved this week, the CBA will be thrust into effect in time for the new league year on March 18, which could change free agency and the salary cap. For instance, teams would no longer be able to use both the franchise and transition tag when the tag window opens on Feb. 27., as they currently are allowed in the final year of the current CBA, which expires following the 2020 season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Wednesday, March 23

The Houston Texans have signed former Browns fullback Andy Janovich to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Bobby Wagner visiting Rams; mutual interest in potential deal

Linebacker Bobby Wagner, who played the last 10 seasons with the rival Seahawks, is visiting the Rams on Wednesday and there is mutual interest in working out a deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Patriots signing CB Malcolm Butler to two-year deal

Malcolm Butler is returning to New England on a two-year deal with the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit announced as broadcast team for 'Thursday Night Football' on Prime Video

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be the new voices of "Thursday Night Football," Prime Video announced Wednesday.
news

NFL community reacts to blockbuster Tyreek Hill trade from Chiefs to Dolphins

Tyreek Hill is heading from Kansas City to Miami in a trade that nets the Chiefs five draft picks, including a 2022 first-rounder. Here's how the NFL world reacted to the league's latest deal.
news

Chiefs trading WR Tyreek Hill to Dolphins for multiple draft picks, including 2022 first-rounder

The Chiefs are trading ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ to the Dolphins for five draft picks including a 2022 first-rounder, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Hill will receive a contract extension following the trade.
news

Chiefs give WR Tyreek Hill's camp permission to seek trade after contract extension talks stall

Despite an offer that would make Tyreek Hill one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers, talks on a contract extension have stalled and the Chiefs have given Hill's agent permission to seek a trade, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Falcons GM Fontenot on dead-money cap hit from Matt Ryan trade: 'We're taking it on the chin this year'

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot discusses the team's strategy behind trading longtime QB Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Pete Carroll would like Seahawks to bring back QB Geno Smith

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll specifically mentioned bringing back QB Geno Smith when talking about the QB room after trading Russell Wilson.
news

Matt Ryan pens thank you to Atlanta: 'I have long thought and often said that I would retire as a Falcon'

Matt Ryan spent 14 seasons with the Falcons before Monday's trade that shipped him to Indianapolis. The former NFL MVP wrote a lengthy thank you letter to Atlanta, praising the fans and noting that he expected to retire the Falcons QB.
news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson on facing Davante Adams, Raiders: 'They better be ready for us'

The AFC West's stockpiling of talent this offseason sets up two annual meetings between division newcomers ﻿Davante Adams﻿ and J.C. Jackson. The Chargers corner spoke confidently about that matchup with the Raiders during his introductory conference.
news

Seahawks, Pete Carroll 'going to do everything we can to get' DK Metcalf extension worked out this offseason

Head coach Pete Carroll believes a major priority going forward this offseason is extending one of the Seahawks' brightest remaining stars, wide receiver ﻿DK Metcalf. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW