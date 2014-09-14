Around the NFL

NFLPA plans to appeal Ray Rice suspension Tuesday

Published: Sep 14, 2014 at 01:49 PM

Ray Rice has kept a low profile since being released by the Baltimore Ravens and suspended indefinitely by the NFL. That's about to change.

Rice is expected to, but has yet to file an appeal of his indefinite suspension, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The NFL Players Association's lawyers will represent Rice in the appeal, which will likely come Tuesday.

"Now the argument from Ray Rice is that he was essentially a victim of double jeopardy," Rapoport said Monday on Around The NFL. " ... Now of course, the NFL will counter that and say it is not the same violation, that there was new information that served this thanks to the TMZ video, and that, of course, led to the indefinite suspension."

Rice was initially suspended two games for a domestic violence incident involving his then-fiancee at an Atlantic City casino in February. The suspension became indefinite last week after TMZ posted a video that showed Rice striking Janay Rice in a Revel Casino elevator, causing her to hit her head on a railing and lose consciousness.

Prior to the release of the TMZ footage, the NFL announced sweeping changes to the league's personal conduct policy. In a letter to league owners, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell apologized for his initial decision in the Rice case.

