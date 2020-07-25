NFLPA informs players 12 rookies tested positive for COVID-19

The NFLPA informed players Friday night that 12 rookies have tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per an informed source.
Pelissero added the results are from the nine NFL teams that have already received test results from the initial round of leaguewide screening that recently took place.
Faced with the expectation that there would be players that tested postive, the NFL plans to isolate those individuals and prevent the spreading of the virus through robust testing, contact tracing and education, Pelissero reported.
Earlier in the day, the NFL and NFLPA reached an agreement on the foundation necessary to play amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.